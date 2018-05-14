Most markets in Asia were higher on Monday, as oil prices continued to fall back from their three-year highs seen last week. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.47% at 22,865.86, as the yen weakened 0.08% against the yen to last trade at JPY 109.48. The broader Topix added 0.61% in Tokyo, with the real estate sector leading the pack as it rose 3.1%, although miners were down. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was 0.34% higher at 3,174.14, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...