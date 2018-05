Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announded private placement. Upco raised $165,000 and issued 1,650,000 shares at 10 cents per share. All the shares issued will have a 4 month hold.

As the sole placee is a control person of Upco, the private placement constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Upco is relying on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) as the fair market value of the participation in the private placement by the control person does not exceed 25 per cent of the market capitalization of Upco, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. Upco's board of directors and specifically the independent members of the board carefully reviewed and approved the private placement subscriptions by the control person. Upco did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before closing of the private placement as the date of closing was not previously known.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.