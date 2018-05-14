ZuluTrade now offers copy-trading with advanced risk management capabilities to Infinox's client base

Zulutrade.com, the innovative social copy-trading platform that allows users to follow and copy successful traders, announced today its partnership with Infinox Capital Ltd "Infinox", one of the world's leading forex brokers.

Infinox is a Forex Currency Trading Broker based in the City of London, providing Foreign Exchange (Forex) trading services to their clients in the UK, EU and the rest of the world. Infinox has been authorised and is regulated by the FCA. Infinox offers 49+ FX pairs, Gold, Silver, Oil and Global Indices with straight through processing (STP) and ECN execution. Their business is built on integrity and trust, focused on providing sufficient customer service to all of their clients.

This partnership gives Infinox customers access to ZuluTrade's network of thousands of algorithmically ranked trading strategies as well as its proprietary system that allows users to select and follow the trades of the top-performing ZuluTrade signal providers from all over the world. This way, they can grasp opportunities in the 24-hour financial markets without the need of being in front of their PC or mobile devices all the time and without having professional financial training. Additionally, with ZuluTrade's numerous customisation settings and functions, users can modify their copy-trading, ensuring maximum efficiency and risk management, and can create and execute automatically their own rules using the "Automator" tool, extending their benefit well beyond copy-trading.

"ZuluTrade is delighted to welcome Infinox, the newest member in our list of collaborating brokers" said Anastasios Frangos, Business Development Director at ZuluTrade Group. "Both ZuluTrade and Infinox are dedicated in offering an exceptional trading experience by putting the customer first and by investing heavily in technology. We are convinced Infinox customers will be delighted with the benefits of ZuluTrade's trading platform and that our collaboration will prove fruitful for all parties involved."

The ZuluTrade platform, regulated in Europe since 2014, has been quietly preparing big changes to its offering in the last few years, launching a new profit-sharing model and adding support for more trading instruments including cryptocurrencies.

About ZuluTrade

Founded in 2007, ZuluTrade is a leading online and mobile social trading platform provider with a wide range of white label solutions available to brokerage firms. ZuluTrade's community lists over 1.5 million registered users and has an executed trading volume record of over 1 trillion USD. For more information, visit https://www.zulutrade.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005703/en/

Contacts:

ZuluTrade

George Kollias

+302130176300