Technavio presents its latest pipeline analysis report on the anaplastic astrocytoma market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat anaplastic astrocytoma.

This new report will offer an insight into several factors, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Anaplastic astrocytoma- market overview and forecast

Anaplastic astrocytoma is an uncommon malignant brain tumor. Astrocytomas are the tumors, which are created by some star-molded brain cells that are called astrocytes. Astrocytes and similar cell-shaped tissues encompass and secure other nerve cells, which are found in the brain and the spinal cord. These cells are known as glial cells and the tissues they form are called glial tissues. Tumors that emerge from glial tissues, including astrocytomas are collectively called gliomas.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forinfectious and rare diseases, "The symptoms of anaplastic astrocytoma shift contingent on the area and the size of the tumor. The cause of this tumor is obscure. The side effects of anaplastic astrocytoma vary depending on the location and the size of the tumor. Most indications result from increased pressure within the brain. Anaplastic astrocytoma usually grows slowly, but after some time it may grow quickly."

Anaplastic astrocytoma market segmentation

This market research report segments the anaplastic astrocytoma market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, IV, intra-arterially, oral+IV, and unspecified), types of molecules used (small molecule, biomolecule, monoclonal, and vaccine), targets for drugs under development (ornithine decarboxylase, thymidine kinase, caspase-3, EGFRvlll, immune suppressive myeloid cells, EGFR, mTOR and RCC, aurora A kinase, ErbB, LRP-1, pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa, ERK-5, JAK-2 and FLT-3, and unspecified), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, and unspecified).

Monotherapy is the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, 47% of all the molecules that are being invested are monotherapy.

Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that can enter the cells easily because they have a lower molecular weight of less than 900 Da. Around 53% of the types of molecules used to belong to the small molecules category.

