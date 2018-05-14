Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the bronchiectasis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat bronchiectasis.

Technavio has published a new pipeline analysis report on the global bronchiectasis market, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Bronchiectasis market overview

Bronchiectasis occurs due to an infection or other medical condition that damages the walls of the airways, making it difficult to clear mucus. Mucus is a vile substance that the airways create to help remove inhaled dust, bacteria, and other small particles. The developed mucus breeds bacteria, causing regular infections. Bronchiectasis refers to abnormal dilation of the bronchial tree and is observed in a variety of clinical settings.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "Presently, bronchiectasis has no cure. However, with appropriate care, people can lead a good life. Bronchiectasis can be cylindrical, varicose, and cystic. Early, diagnosis and treatment of bronchiectasis can lead to better chances of preventing lung damage."

Bronchiectasis segmentation

This market research report segments the bronchiectasis market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy and unknown, RoA (inhalation, oral, and unspecified), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, bio molecules, and undefined), targets for drugs under development (neutrophil elastase, P. aeruginosa, phosphonositide 3-kinase, DNA topoisomerase II and IV, and undisclosed), MoA (neutrophil elastase inhibitors, P. aeruginosa inhibitors, neutrophil elastase neutralizers, phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitors, DNA topoisomerase II and IV inhibitors, and undisclosed) drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III, and NDA), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, and undisclosed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

