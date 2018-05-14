Technavio presents its latest pipeline analysis report on the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

The report will also provide an analysis of the various factors that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies.

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market at a glance

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory infection, which regularly happens in low birth weight or premature babies or newborn babies with intense respiratory distress syndrome who have provided with supplement oxygen or kept in a breathing machine (machine ventilation) for a long time. Bronchopulmonary dysplasia can also occur in older infants who experience abnormal lung development or in infants who have an infection before birth (antenatal infection) or placental abnormalities such as pre-eclampsia.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forinfectious and rare diseases, "Some premature infants get affected with respiratory distress syndrome, which is a breathing disorder, immediately after birth. It is characterized by rapid, shallow breathing and leads to the need for oxygen and respiratory support in the first few days of life. The infants who are affected by bronchopulmonary dysplasia may also feel shortness of breath, flaring of nostrils while inhaling, a chronic cough, and staining of the skin because of low levels of oxygen in the blood."

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, RoA (intratracheal, intravenous, inhaled, and oral), therapeutic modalities (small molecules and biomolecule), targets for drugs under development (IGF-1 and IGFBP-3, SCGB1A1, thioredoxin, CXCR1/2, and unspecified), MoA (protein replacement, cell replacement, IGF-1 receptor, thioredoxin mimetic, CXCR1/2 antagonist, and undisclosed), and recruitment status (not yet recruiting, completed, active not recruiting, and unspecified).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, all the molecules that are being invested are monotherapy.

Intratracheal refers to the introduction of drugs into the trachea. It is an alternative to inhalation. In the current pipeline, 49% of the total therapeutics are being developed for intratracheal administration.

