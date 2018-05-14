The "Logistics Market for Apparel Contract Manufacturing Industry in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The logistics market for apparel contract manufacturing industry in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.96% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is new vendor selection and evaluation criteria adopted by customers. The new vendor selection and evaluation criteria adopted by customers will drive the growth of the logistics market for apparel contract manufacturing industry in Europe. Logistics players in the apparel supply chain market witness extensive competition due to the wide scope of outsourcing international and domestic operations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is shift of apparel manufacturing from Europe to Asian countries. Manufacturers are recently shifting their manufacturing bases from Europe to the developing Asian countries, due to the increasing cost of manufacturing in Europe. High manufacturing costs consist of raw material cost, labor costs, procurement cost, and factory operation cost.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risk of inventory liabilities in contract manufacturing. Inventory liability is the prominent risk associated with all contract manufacturers including apparel contract manufacturers. Though inventory is a part of the asset in a company's balance sheet, technically, inventory is a liability as a high inventory is more sensitive to financial risks.

Key Vendors

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV

CEVA Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s449pz/logistics_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005793/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Clothing, Logistics