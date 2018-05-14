Working with GHX Makes Zones Solutions and Services More Accessible to Healthcare Customers

Zones, Inc., today announced that it has officially launched solutions, services, and product offerings on the Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) e-commerce platform. Participating on the GHX Exchange will simplify IT supply chain accessibility for over 5,500 healthcare providers in North America and Europe.

GHX has facilitated healthcare procurement for nearly 20 years through its GHX Exchange. The Exchange automates the ordering process and provides healthcare providers with visibility into supply chain transactions, helping to deliver an accurate and efficient trading partner relationship.

"Zones is streamlining the procurement process for our valued healthcare customers by working with GHX, an established and trusted supply-chain automation company," said Robert McGowen, Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare Sales at Zones. "As we continue working with customers to develop solutions focused on modernizing healthcare IT environments to improve the overall quality of patient care, providing greater access to Zones offerings is paramount."

Zones reached $2 billion in sales for 2017 and was recently named to the Elite 150 as a part of the CRN Managed Service Providers (MSP) 500 list. Zones has been providing IT solutions to the healthcare industry for nearly a decade and works with some of the largest and most prestigious healthcare systems in North America to improve the patient experience and quality of care through top-tier technology partnerships and a team of technical experts.

"We are pleased that a quality solutions provider with global scale and reach such as Zones is now operating on the Exchange, giving healthcare even more access to the Zones IT products and services portfolio," said Tina Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer at GHX.

For more information on healthcare solutions from Zones, visit the Healthcare Solutions page on Zones.com.

About Zones

Zones, Inc., a $2 billion global IT solutions provider, delivers products and services to help companies make a complete digital transformation from desktop to data center to the cloud and beyond. Our expertise is reflected in our solutions environments: Workplace Modernization, Network Optimization, Data Center Transformation and Security Fortification. We leverage a deep portfolio from top-tier technology brands to enable scalability, security, and efficient IT deployments, utilizing the highest levels of technical certification from key partners, including Cisco Gold, Dell EMC Titanium, HPE Platinum, among others. Zones was named to the 2018 CRN Managed Services Provider 500 list as a member of the Elite 150, and is an eleven-time recipient of the Microsoft Excellence in Operations award. Headquartered in Auburn, Wash., Zones operates in more than 80 countries, with multiple regional and executive offices, several distribution facilities, IT partners, and a number of service affiliates around the world. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), and holder of an elite Corporate Plus Certification, we've proven our ability to support many of the world's largest corporations. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.zones.com or call (800) 408-9663. Follow Zones on Twitter @Zones and on LinkedIn at Zones, Inc.

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is a healthcare business and data automation company, empowering healthcare organizations to enable better patient care and maximize industry savings using its world-class cloud-based supply chain technology platform. GHX brings together healthcare providers, manufacturers and distributors in North America, and Europe, who rely on proven healthcare-focused technology and comprehensive data to automate business processes and make more informed, timely and fact-based decisions. Solutions span procurement and accounts payable automation, contract and inventory management, vendor credentialing and management, business intelligence, payment management and other supply chain-related tools and services. For more information, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

