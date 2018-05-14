Grapeshot Announces Market-First Solution for Contextually-Relevant and Brand-Safe Digital Video

Leading Contextual Intelligence Platform Will Help Advertisers and Publishers Achieve Transparency and Safe Supply Scale Across Digital Video Ad Formats

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapeshot, the contextual intelligence provider that empowers brands to connect with consumers by unlocking the power of real-time context, today announced its new solution for bringing brand safety and contextual targeting to digital video. An industry first, Grapeshot's new solution will provide essential contextual data to help publishers, sell side platforms, and advertisers connect the right content with the right environment, at the right time. The video offering bolsters Grapeshot's contextual intelligence platform which enables pre-bid custom brand safety and predictive targeting across display formats.

As video is fast becoming the consumer's content channel of choice, advertisers and publishers must ensure both brand-safe supply as well as contextually relevant inventory. According to eMarketer, US digital video ad spending will reach $29.61 billion in 2022, up from $17.87 billion in 2018.

Grapeshot's new solution will address widespread advertising industry concerns surrounding transparency and brand safety in video advertising. Using contextual data to determine a video's relevance and safety--and to inform dynamic ad distribution decisions--advertisers, sell-side platforms and publishers can:

Maximize yield within video buys across all channels and formats

Extract contextual data from video that can be used for audience and analytics products

Confidently deliver advertising against brand safe content

Drive higher CPMs through unique and brand safe inventory packages

"Video consumption is rapidly growing across the globe, and with that comes an increasing demand for advertising solutions that provide much-needed trust and transparency around video inventory," said Andrew Smith, SVP Product Strategy for Grapeshot. "By introducing Grapeshot's best-in-class contextual intelligence solutions to the world of digital video, we're excited to provide the first-ever video brand safety solution for both publishers and supply side platforms."

Grapeshot's new video context solution features and benefits include:

Automated Categorization at Speed : Process and categorize any type and length of audio or video in moments, providing context and brand safety data for any asset library.

: Process and categorize any type and length of audio or video in moments, providing context and brand safety data for any asset library. 21 Supported Languages: Multiple language support ensures better global reach and safer brand standards, with more languages to be added.

Multiple language support ensures better global reach and safer brand standards, with more languages to be added. Integration Flexibility: Grapeshot supports a variety of platforms, as well as bespoke connections with platforms via the video context API.

Grapeshot will be a featured sponsor at the Brightcove PLAY summit on May 20, 2018 in Boston where Andrew Smith, SVP Product Strategy, will be on hand to discuss the new video solution. Grapeshot will additionally host several events at Cannes 2018 in June. To learn more about Grapeshot's video solutions or event series, please visit go.grapeshot.com/videocontext

About Grapeshot

Grapeshot empowers the world's leading brands and advertisers to bring relevance to every customer experience. With its proprietary Contextual Intelligence platform, Grapeshot transforms information into actionable data, and identifies revenue-driving behaviors. With solutions for predictive targeting, brand safety, and audience enrichment, advertisers like Johnson & Johnson, Unilever and Verizon leverage the power of Grapeshot to improve media efficiency, increase customer engagement and boost brand perception with their intended audiences. It has been named "Digiday's Best Publisher Tool" and "Best Attribution Solution for Keyword Signal," The Drum's "Best Attribution Solution," and the British Media Awards' "Ad Provider of the Year," among other honors.

Grapeshot entered the market in 2006, and has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, London, Cambridge, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney.

