The Chinese-Korean solar module manufacturer reports that Europe will likely replace the United States as its number one market, due to the recent introduction of the duties introduced by the Trump administration. Although quarterly revenue grew by around 2.5% year-on year, and net profit almost doubled from $17.6 million to $31 million, the outlook for 2018 shipments has been lowered by 400 MW to 5.6 GW to 5.8 GW.Korean module manufacturing giant, Hanwha Q Cells achieved a turnover of $443 million in the first quarter of this year, up 2.5% from $430 million year-on-year. The company's operating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...