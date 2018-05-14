CONCURED, the award-winning AI-powered Content Marketing Strategy platform (CSP), today announced the immediate appointment of Peter Loibl as President Chief Strategy Officer. Loibl joins CONCURED from an extremely successful run of seven years at the Content Marketing Institute and will work jointly with the CONCURED executive team in overseeing all business operations, while heading up expansion in North America.

Commenting on the appointment, CONCURED's CEO, Tom Salvat said: "Peter has an outstanding reputation in the content marketing world and his decision to join CONCURED at this exciting time in our growth is testament to the power and potential of our AI-powered Content Strategy Platform (CSP). Our vision is to revolutionize the commercial impact content marketing can have for a business, and with his proven track-record of success we are confident Peter will help us supercharge our ability to execute on that goal."

Loibl's reputation stems from his early-stage involvement in the Content Marketing Institute (CMI), serving as the media company's first Vice President of Sales and publisher of Chief Content Officer magazine. Loibl played an integral role in CMI's rapid growth, negotiation and eventual acquisition for $17.6 Million profitability earn-out in 2016 by United Business Media (UBM), where he was promoted to oversee business development for a number of their leading US events, in addition to his leadership duties at the Content Marketing Institute.

"So much time and money is wasted in the name of 'content marketing' without any real understanding of what content actually works and the data needed to make better, more profitable decisions. CONCURED is perfectly positioned to disrupt this industry and deliver much-needed clarity for brands and publishers by harnessing the power of AI," commented Loibl. "Tom Salvat, Dr Tom Wilson (CTO) and the team have truly built something special, and while my time at CMI and UBM will certainly be cherished as the highlight of my career, this opportunity was simply too intriguing not to be a part of."

Robert Rose, CMI's Chief Strategy Advisor and CONCURED advisor commented: "CONCURED is one of the most interesting technologies I've seen in the content space in years, and Peter's leadership skills and strategic in-depth knowledge of the content and marketing space will be invaluable to the business."

This appointment is one of many high profile names to join CONCURED's team, including former Head of Google UK Kate Burns, who will join CONCURED's board as an investor and board advisor.

