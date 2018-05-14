Technavio analysts have forecasted the global baby carrier market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, in their latest market research report. This report by Technavio provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Apart from this, it will also provide a detailed analysis of the major drivers and challenges that will influence the growth of the market.

Researchers at Technavio believe that innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is a key factor driving the growth of the market. In the global baby carrier market, baby carriers with innovative features are relatively higher priced than other types of regular carriers. Over the years, parenting has become more convenient because of the innovation in baby carriers and the integration of additional features by the manufacturers. However, portfolio extension by the market players has also lead to product premiumization as vendors strategize to manufacture carriers with ergonomic designs and add-on features. The introduction of innovative features in baby carriers may propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has highlighted the emergence of innovative baby carriers as one of the key trends in the global baby carriermarket:

Emergence of innovative baby carriers

In the global baby carriers market, vendors have come up with innovative and technologically advanced products to differentiate themselves from other competitors. Thus, the use of advanced and innovative baby carriers ensures a high safety level. A product offered by a major vendor includes a highly adjustable and easy-to-use baby carrier to hold infants and young children. The product has crossable shoulder straps for better comfort and personalized fit, is machine washable, and offers three ergonomic carry positions such as front-inward, hip, and back carry. Also, the adjustable design allows the mothers to do hands-free breastfeeding on the go.

"A key vendor came up with the first smart baby carrier. The vendor uses sensors in their ergonomic baby carrier, which collect and send the data about the infant's vitals to the parent's smartphone. Moreover, the parents can record their infant's development in the mobile app, along with personalized care suggestions for parents by doctors. Such innovations in baby carriers will propel the sales of baby carriers during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on toys and baby products

Baby carrier market at a glance

This market research report segments the global baby carrier market into the following products (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the buckled baby carrier segment dominated the global baby carrier market with a market share of approximately 58%. This segment is anticipated to post significant growth during the forecast period.

EMEA accounted for the highest revenue share of around 41% of the global baby carrier market in 2017. The market share contributed by this region will decrease by nearly 1.5% by 2022. However, EMEA will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

