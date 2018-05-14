Oil and gas developer Caspian Sunrise reported progress "in a number of areas" in 2017 but warned that progress had been "slower than expected" in 2018. Revenues soared 382% to $7.57m last year and Caspian reported a loss narrowed 12.6% to $4.69m as a result of higher oil prices. Losses per share improved 23% to 0.29p. However, the AIM-listed group noted that weather delays and repeated equipment failures had limited progress in bringing its three deep wells into continuous production so far ...

