Oil and gas firm Nostra Terra saw its shares dip on Monday after the company reported that operations have shut down at its C8 well in the Permian Basin, Texas. The AIM-traded company's drilling operations ceased at the site for safety reasons after salt water was encountered at a depth of 2,195 feet, just a few hundred feet above the main targeted reservoir. Nostra Terra said a cement plug is being set in order to safely abandon the well. Matt Lofgran, chief executive of Nostra Terra, said: ...

