The Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries nudged higher its forecast for growth in crude supplies from outside the cartel this year, predicting it would outpace the expected increase in demand. In its latest Monthly Oil Market Report, the group of producer nations said non-OPEC supplies were set to run at an average pace of 59.62m barrels per day in 2018, or 1.72m b/d more than during the previous year. That was 10,000 b/d more than predicted in the April MOMR. Demand growth on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...