IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp - First Quarter Financial Report for 2018 and Forecast

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of field drug and explosive detection kits and unique forensic products. Today IDenta Corp published its first quarter financial statement for 2018. The report shows a modest increase in sales and revenues, which along with a decrease in expenses, resulted in a significant increase in profits. In view of contracted committed purchases that will take place over the next several months, revenues by mid-year will exceed revenues for all of 2017.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated, "We can already see in this report the significant progress made by the company. This progress is a result of the important fundamental changes made in all aspects of the company. In addition, the company is investing in research and development of additional products to expand its customer base and its variety of products. The company will soon launch a new product which will significantly help penetrate important markets with huge sales potential."



About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

