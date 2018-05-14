Global Reach Aviation, a Danish-owned aviation company, is ready to take the business to the next level. After a rough path, the Danish Aviation company is cementing their position in the market and learning from the first years as a start-up company.

Especially 2017 was the year where Global Reach Aviation decided to leave behind old partners and continue building the business based on their initial vision. The decision came at a cost, however a calculated cost. The actions of 2017 resulted in a deficit of 1.759.823 DKK. Said result was impacted severely by the termination of the cooperation with the former AOC holder and administration company.

"We estimate that approx. 2,7 mil. DKK has been impacted by this cease. 2017 was a year of restructuring and re-organization leading us to become stronger as our own company," explains CEO, Jacob Rasmussen.

One of the new dispositions of 2017 was to tie a dedicated Sales and Marketing organization closer to the company.

The aviation company is headquartered in Billund, Denmark and specializes in VIP charter: Flying music groups, sports teams, companies or in general larger groups around Europe, the Middle East, Africa and even Canada. Global Reach Aviation operates two CRJ-200 aircraft seating respectively 48 and 50 passengers.

Global Reach Aviation was founded in 2015 on the belief that "once again, we can make the flying experience special". The founding partners, Camilla Engelbredt and Jacob Rasmussen have years of experience as captains in the aviation industry. Their careers started in the good old days where newspapers were handed out, meals were free and the service was top-notch. Slowly they saw the service deteriorate in the name of effectiveness that special feeling was soon reduced to a distant memory. Founding Global Reach Aviation their purpose was to bring back what aviation was.

As the newly published annual report shows it has indeed been 3 years of a steep learning curve.

"During the second half of 2017 we were able to re-focus and market Global Reach Aviation directly in the industry towards brokers and other customers," continues CEO, Jacob Rasmussen.

As a positive indicator for 2018, Sales is already in the 1st quarter 60% above budget. Production-wise March 2018 was at the same level as July 2017 where March historically is a low season month and July high season.

Having consolidated the business in 2017 Global Reach Aviation expects a positive result in 2018 and the years to come.

