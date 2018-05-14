Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14-May-2018 / 16:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (May 14, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Elena Milinova 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status CFO of PJSC "Magnit" ?) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of Share the financial instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Identification code ?) Nature of the Acquisition of securities transaction ?) Price(s) and Price (RUB.) volume volume(s) 4856 1 4856 2 4856 26 4856 5 4856 21 4856 1 4856 12 ?) Aggregated Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume information 4856 68 - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the May 10, 2018 transaction ?) Place of the Moscow Exchange (MISX) transaction 4.2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the Acquisition of securities transaction ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) volume 4856 14 4880 5 4880 2 4881 25 4881 2 4883 2 4882 5 4882 80 4880 12 4884 2 4884 1 4880 5 4882 2 4881 7 4883 2 4880 2 4880 18 4883 25 4881 5 4880 22 4882 4 4880 16 4884 55 4884 1 4888 19 4889 35 4888 16 4889 3 4889 10 4889 16 4889 25 4889 13 4888 22 4889 11 4888 3 4889 3 4889 5 4888 1 4889 18 4885 20 ?) Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 4883,883 534 - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the transaction May 11, 2018 ?) Place of the Moscow Exchange (MISX) transaction 4.3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the Acquisition of securities transaction ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) volume 4880 8 ?) Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 4880 8 - Aggregated volume - Price ?) Date of the transaction May 14, 2018 ?) Place of the Moscow Exchange (MISX) transaction For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,625 stores (12,283 convenience, 242 hypermarkets, 210 Magnit Family stores and 3,890 drogerie stores) in 2,764 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5536 EQS News ID: 685561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

