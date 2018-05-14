A group of eight Republican senators has sent a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative and other federal agencies calling for utility-scale solar panels to be exempt from the Section 201 tariffs. On May 9th, eight Republican U.S. Senators from strong solar states, and a couple of aspirants, signed a letter requesting that 'utility-scale' 72 cell, 1500-V solar modules be exempted from the 30% Section 201 solar panel tariff. The eight Republican U.S. Senators are Thom Tillis (NC), Dean Heller (NV), Jerry Moran (KS), Cory Gardner (CO), Lindsey Graham (SC), Richard Burr (NC), Pat Roberts (KS), ...

