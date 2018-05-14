Performance Horizon Adds 18 in its Newcastle and London Offices to Support Worldwide Business Growth

Newcastle Upon Tyne HQ and London offices continue to expand to support strong business growth in the U.K. and worldwide

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, United Kingdom, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Horizon (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GJ8AnyjFbncyy_5THPCGHcvT5gS-rQAw60HeiPR2Veoy9Y0gd0ymz-Ygals1aKFBQQtPN3pwIN_muEhKP9Pfo7G-9NcePCPlJ4nWg-zAVQU=), the leading global provider of partner marketing software for global brands, has hired an additional 18 people in its UK offices to support its strong business growth in the region and worldwide.

The recent Newcastle and London hires are:

Daniel Anderson, Assistant Accountant

Matthew Blackith, Client Services Executive

Simon Devine, Internal IT Manager

Christopher Dinning, Web Developer

Joe Durham, Internal IT Engineer

Paul Errington, Systems Administrator

Georgina Gray, Customer Success Manager

Daniel Hough, Senior Application Support Engineer

Jennifer Kilmartin, Information Security Manager

Jemma Learmouth, People Success Assistant

Hilton Riddex, Senior Application Support Engineer

Jeevan Singh, Internal IT Apprentice

Stephanie Thomson, Senior Client Services Executive

Elizabeth Thornton, Business Development Manager

Natasha Thuduwage, Finance Assistant

James Tuttle, Application Support Engineer

Ryan Walker, Business Development Director - EMEA

Stephen Young, Graphic Designer

"Our company got its start in Newcastle Upon Tyne and our second office opened in London not long after," said Performance Horizon CEO Mal Cowley. "As we continue our eight-year track record of growth and expand our business on four continents, our Newcastle and London offices play a critical role in delivering the industry's best partner management solution."

Today the company also announced it has made 9 new hires in the United States. These announcements follow Performance Horizon's previously announced growth in Australia and the Netherlands.

