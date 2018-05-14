Utimaco is excited to announce its cooperation with the LG Electronics San Jose Lab focusing on the implementation of LG's flagship Authentication of Things (AoT) project. As the number of connected IoT devices increases, the need for stronger authentication and access control mechanisms becomes greater than ever. As a solution to this, LG's AoT suite of protocols incorporate authentication and access control during the entire IoT device lifespan. The AoT prototype created by LG covers the entire life-cycle of a smart device from pre-deployment to retirement. The approach demonstrates the functionalities in the architecture executing operations on multiple devices and transferring information using different communication technologies. In the AoT implementation phase, LG is working with Utimaco, the German Hardware Security Module manufacturer, to secure private key generators (PKGs). As one of the leaders in the paradigm of hardware-based cryptographic security, Utimaco will be providing HSMs as the Root of Trust in the AoT for the AWS environment.

The flexibility and ease of use of Utimaco's fully-fledged Software Development Kit (SDK) the professional development environment for all Utimaco HSMs are important, especially because LG uses advanced crypto schemes that are not available off the shelf in General Purpose HSMs. The selected cloud product, CryptoServer Cloud, offers the same functionality as on-premise Utimaco HSMs and, thus, allows for an easy migration of host and HSM code to the cloud. For possible future applications, the Utimaco CryptoServer Cloud features low-latency connections from all major cloud service providers and supports multi-cloud deployments. It also includes an attractive Service Level Agreement with support directly from the HSM provider. LG plans to demonstrate the solution with the Utimaco HSM at the Internet of Things World in Santa Clara.

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a leading manufacturer of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) that provide the Root of Trust to many industries, from financial services and payment to automotive, cloud services, and the public sector. We keep cryptographic keys and digital identities safe protecting your critical digital infrastructures and high value data assets. Our products enable innovation and support the creation of new business by helping to secure critical business data and transactions. For more information, visit https://hsm.utimaco.com/.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG Electronics is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005019/en/

Contacts:

Utimaco

Alexandra Guennewig

Director of Global Marketing

Phone: +492411696-200

E-Mail: pr@utimaco.com

or

Brian Blank

OneChocolate for Utimaco

Phone: +14159899803

E-Mail: utimaco@onechocolatecomms.com