Specialise 'internet of things' (IoT) investment company Tern has raised £0.7m before expenses through an unconditional placing of 3,783,784 new ordinary shares, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said that, together with the funds it raised on 8 May, had facilitated the acquisition of a 18.3% holding in FundamentalVR for £0.8m. It said FundamentalVR had built an immersive simulation application training platform for surgeons, which created virtual reality simulations of procedures. ...

