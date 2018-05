Mirada's board has confirmed the sudden death of the company's chairman Javier Casanueva on 12 May. The AIM-traded firm's board said it extended its "deepest sympathies" to Casanueva's family in its statement on Monday. "The board wishes to acknowledge and express its gratitude for Javier's contribution to the company over many years," the statement read. "A board meeting has been convened for early this week to appoint an interim chairman." ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...