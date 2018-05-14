Sears rallied on Monday after saying it is initiating a formal process to explore the sale of its Kenmore brand, home improvement products business and parts direct business. The company had already said that hedge fund ESL Investments, founded by billionaire investor Eddie Lampert, who is the chief executive officer of Sears, had sent a letter to its board expressing an interest in participating as a purchaser of all or some of the sale assets. The company said there can be no assurances that ...

