Technavio market research analysts forecast the global shopping assistance robots market to grow at a CAGR of over 43% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report. In this report, Technavio highlights the inclusion of artificial intelligence as one of the key emerging trends in the global shopping assistance robots market

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the world of automation and is evolving to reduce the difference between robots and humans by allowing robots to take decisions independently in real-time. Artificial intelligence is a set of technologies that simulate human intelligence such as perception, knowledge, reasoning, and learning. With the advent of AI, machines can be designed with advanced cognitive abilities to perform complex tasks such as understanding languages, recognizing faces and expressions, and learning things over time to respond accordingly.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the improved customer services as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global shopping assistance robots market:

Improved customer services

Customer services are small interactions with shoppers to assist in merchandising and to value their opinion. To gain a competitive advantage over others, improving customer services at shopping centers has become significant, as the competition in the organized retail sector is growing. Shopping assistance robots are designed to interact with humans and are gradually being adopted at shopping sites to enhance the shopping experience of customers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics, "During the forecast period, the adoption of mobile and humanoid robotic platforms is expected to gain huge traction among retailers. Characteristics such as the capability of robots to respond to commands from customers and to assist them in merchandising is increasing their popularity among retail stores owners. Interactive robots are the first point of contact for customers. The advancements in interactive robots have allowed them to assist buyers in product selection according to their mood, gender, and age. Furthermore, it is easy for the robots to collect customer feedback, as customers find interaction with robots innovative and intriguing. These robots come with an interactive tablet that helps the customer to ask for a specific product and take their assistance to find it."

Global shopping assistance robots market segmentation

This market research report segments the global shopping assistance robots market into the following products (interactive robots and robotic shopping carts) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Interactive robots are expected to gain higher market share during the forecast period owing to their capability to enhance customer experience and navigate the customer to the desired product. Robotic shopping carts are autonomous robotic carts that follow buyers and help them carry shopped items. Apart from providing physical assistance, robotic solutions are capable of recording customer's purchasing behavior and deriving insights.

In the global shopping assistance robots market, the Americas dominated the market during the forecast period, followed by APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, the adoption rate is expected to be high due to rapid deployment of robots at organized retail chains during the forecast period.

