Technavio's latest market research report on the global quick service restaurants market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514006000/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global quick service restaurants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global quick service restaurants market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5%during the forecast period. The rise in the number of quick service restaurants is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies, is leading to a rise in the number of quick service restaurants. This is driving fast food chains to expand domestically and internationally. The growing concept of socializing at cafés among the urban youth is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The growth in the influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic have increased the number of quick service restaurants. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium coffee have led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the innovation in packaging for takeaway food as one of the key emerging trends in the global quick service restaurants market:

Innovation in packaging for takeaway food

Packaging is often considered to be an extension of brand value. In order to generate interest and curiosity among consumers, packaging of any brand is important. Innovations are made in biodegradable packaging, compostable packaging, and packaging customized to a shape and size of a food product.

"Corrugated packaging proved to be successful in generating curiosity among vendors of quick service restaurants and customers alike. Its thermal property is able to keep food hot as the boxes are intended for heat maintenance for food on-the-go. The protected fluting material also keeps food fresh for a long time and protects from spills and releases. The recyclable corrugated layered board trays are gaining popularity for fish sticks and French fries," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service

Players in the corrugated packaging industry have provided a wide range of packaging solutions for hot food, particularly for takeaways, combining innovative design with fine fluting to make the product easier to handle and consume. Pizza chains favor corrugated packaging owing to its insulation properties. Some of the recent developments in this packaging include innovative pizza delivery container that effectively separates into four cardboard plates, so consumers can enjoy their meals while it is hot. Therefore, the trend of constant innovation in packaging has a positive impact on the market and is likely to lead to higher demand for fast food.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global quick service restaurants market segmentation

This market research report segments the global quick service restaurants market into the following types of services, including eat-in, take away, drive-thru, and home-delivery service and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global quick service restaurants market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 46%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514006000/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com