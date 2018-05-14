Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today is an Ohio lawsuit that could potentially see the state delay its plans for medical marijuana legalization.The lawsuit revolves around the state's licensing process, with final arguments to be heard on Monday.The lawsuit seeks to place an injunction on the state commerce department from issuing certificates of operation to the 12 businesses that have qualified for provisional licenses to grow pot in the state. (Source: "Ohio's medical marijuana program could be blunted by judge's ruling,".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...