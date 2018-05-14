CEVA Stock Is a Beaten-Down Chip Play for SpeculatorsMalaise in the stock market periodically provides aggressive opportunities to accumulate stocks on sale. This methodology is called "bottom fishing," and it could return big gains.A small-cap technology stock that is under selling pressure but could bounce back is Israel-based CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).For bottom fishers, CEVA stock currently has a good risk-to-reward ratio.Down 33% this year, the stock is trading at just above its recent 52-week low of $27.35-and well below the range high of $51.80 achieved in November 2017.For aggressive traders, this offers up a good opportunity to benefit.

