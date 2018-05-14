FB Stock: Momentum Implies This Stock Is Currently Geared Toward Higher PricesThankfully, the first quarter is behind us, because it is a quarter I believe that most would rather not repeat. The first quarter is where volatility had made an unwelcome return, and with it came wild market swings. Wild swings have a tendency to play on people's emotions, which has rarely ever been the basis of any good decision making.As a matter of fact, some of the worst investment decisions have been made under such conditions, so it shouldn't be too shocking to find out that markets characterized by elevated levels of volatility have a tendency to depreciate. Look no further than the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...