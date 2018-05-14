Feargal Mooney will step down as chief executive officer of hostel-focused online booking platform Hostelworld in June after 10 years in the role and will be replaced by Expedia executive Gary Morrison. Morrison has been at Expedia for the last seven years, serving in a number of roles, the most recent of which was head of retail operations. Prior to that, he headed up the company's EMEA region. Mooney joined Hostelworld 16 years ago, not long after it was established. He served as chief ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...