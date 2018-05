Kesko Oyj: Kesko Corporation - Acquisition of own shares on 14 May 2018

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14.05.2018

Kesko Corporation - Acquisition of own shares on 14 May 2018

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 14.05.2018 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code KESKOB Amount, shares 35,000 shares Average price/share 49.4501 euros Total cost 1,730,753.50 euros



The company holds a total of 885,846 of its own B shares (KESKOB) including the shares acquired on 14 May 2018.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.





On behalf of Kesko Corporation



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho





Further information is available from Heikki Ala-Seppälä, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 105 322 528.

