Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
14.05.2018 | 18:31
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, May 14

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:14 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):84,600
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.8000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.5222

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,365,677 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,365,677 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
341727.5016:29:39London Stock Exchange
18427.5016:29:39London Stock Exchange
328627.5016:28:37London Stock Exchange
35827.5016:28:37London Stock Exchange
224827.5016:24:44London Stock Exchange
242127.4516:23:46London Stock Exchange
195027.5016:21:44London Stock Exchange
149527.5016:21:44London Stock Exchange
202427.5516:20:45London Stock Exchange
231527.5016:17:30London Stock Exchange
1027527.5516:13:10London Stock Exchange
71727.6016:13:10London Stock Exchange
320127.6016:13:06London Stock Exchange
366327.5516:12:53London Stock Exchange
144127.5516:12:53London Stock Exchange
216027.5516:12:48London Stock Exchange
215927.5016:09:31London Stock Exchange
202527.5016:09:31London Stock Exchange
181327.5016:09:31London Stock Exchange
26727.5016:08:27London Stock Exchange
203927.5016:08:27London Stock Exchange
242827.5016:08:27London Stock Exchange
190727.6016:06:20London Stock Exchange
127327.6016:06:20London Stock Exchange
294727.6016:05:29London Stock Exchange
206127.7015:53:23London Stock Exchange
221027.7514:53:13London Stock Exchange
218327.7514:53:13London Stock Exchange
239227.8513:43:35London Stock Exchange
130427.8513:39:13London Stock Exchange
436827.8012:18:10London Stock Exchange
7827.7512:13:23London Stock Exchange
35927.8011:56:02London Stock Exchange
76027.8011:55:55London Stock Exchange
100027.8511:51:05London Stock Exchange
116527.8511:51:05London Stock Exchange
409227.9510:16:08London Stock Exchange
204627.9510:16:08London Stock Exchange
2527.8009:45:40London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


