tokentarget Introduces Revolutionary Tracking System for ICOs

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESWIRE / May 14, 2018 / ICOs have raised over US$5.8 Billion in contributions in the first 3 months of 2018, this is almost US$2 Billion more than the total contributions for all of 2017. With this rapid growth, there are numerous opportunities for companies to raise funds through an ICO.

Currently, most ICOs employ a scattered method of marketing, where they "scatter" their marketing budget across as many channels as they can and hope that these channels generate a good return for them. This leads to overspending on some channels, and ineffective use of channels that bring actual revenue to the ICO.

The lack of a reporting system that can attribute the contributions raised to the marketing channels where they originate is a massive problem that leads to ineffective marketing practices, and fictitious ROIs.

This is now a thing of the past, as tokentarget, a full-service blockchain marketing agency, has launched a new tracking tool, designed to offer ICOs the ability to track contributions that are made to their projects. This is a breakthrough for ICO analytics, as until now, it was almost impossible to determine the marketing channels that were generating the most contributions.

This tracking solution takes tokentarget a step closer to fulfilling its mission to provide the best possible marketing solutions to help blockchain-based projects succeed. The company's team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, from the fintech, finance, investment banking and blockchain sectors, are committed to providing effective and measurable marketing services for blockchain and crypto projects to create a niche for themselves.

"This tracking is unique and allows ICOs to work based on true ROI, rather than assumed ROIs based on traffic amounts and sources" John Lewis, CMO of tokentarget said. He continued: "Our tracking allows ICOs to adjust their marketing spend based on revenue generating results, leading to an optimized AD spend".

Having helped market some of the most successful ICOs in 2017, including trade.io, Sirin Labs, Loci and more, tokentarget has a keen understanding of providing tailor-made, turnkey marketing services for blockchain projects of all types, domains, and sizes. Using this experience, tokentarget has filled the gap that is currently left by most analytical solutions.

The tracking solution is designed to track all marketing channels, not just traditional online marketing. This means, in addition to tracking paid search, social media, and email campaigns, the system can be used to track bounty programs and influencer marketing.

The launch of such a powerful and transparent analytics tool is a major shift for the ICO industry and gives ICOs the power to control their marketing budget in the same way major digital companies have been doing for years. For more information, reach out to www.tokentarget.com.

Since launching in March 2017, tokentarget has helped over 40 clients raise more than US$600 million from their ICOs. Through their full range of services, including strategy, branding, marcoms, channel marketing and business intelligence, they have helped launch ICOs in verticals such as: Finance, Trading, Sports, Technology, Telecommunications, Energy, Advertising, Loyalty, Payment Services, Healthcare, Luxury Goods and VR.

