On May 11, 2018, VA Automotive i Hässleholm AB published a press release with information that Hässleholm District Court has declared the company bankrupt. According to item 7.2.2 of Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook, the Exchange can make an administrative decision to remove a company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North if the company no longer meets the applicable admission requirements, for example if the company is subject to an insolvency procedure. With reference to the above, the trading in VA Automotive i Hässleholm AB's shares is to cease with immediate effect. Please note that trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: AUTO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006426508 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 104396 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.