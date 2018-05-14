Antennas manufacturer MTI Wireless Edge saw revenues dip just 1% in its past trading quarter, but profits decreased considerably as management took the "calculated long-term view" of increasing the level of investments in development and sales. MTI's pre-tax profits tumbled 28% to $166,000, despite revenues pretty much flat at $6.16m, but the AIM-quoted firm still believes the remainder of the year will allow the group to achieve its goal of increasing both revenue and profits. Earnings per ...

