Aerospace behemoth Boeing has signed up Assembrix for its software that will allow it to manage and protect the intellectual property it shares with vendors during the design and manufacturing process. Boeing, which currently has 'additive manufacturing' capabilities at 20 sites worldwide and partners with suppliers across the globe to deliver 3D-printed parts across its commercial, space and defense platforms, said the Israeli firm's software will protect design information from being ...

