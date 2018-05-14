US trading kicked off to a positive open on Wall Street on Monday as worries about a trade war between the US and China eased, suggesting that stocks' recent gains were set to continue. At 1510 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up by 0.38% and 0.36%, respectively, while the Nasdaq was 0.51% firmer. Traders continued to mull over developments in trade talks between the US and China, after Donald Trump said over the weekend that he would help Chinese telecom giant ZTE return ...

