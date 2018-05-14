Milan Vagner, Consul, Consulate General of the Czech Republic



Selina Fan, Tel: +852 2584 4298, Email: selina.mi.fan@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, May 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Czech Republic's emergence as a leading global innovator in medical devices and hospital supplies was the subject of "The New Wave of Czech Innovations Transforming the Medical World", a seminar held during the HKTDC International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair from May 7-9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.Six Czech manufacturers introduced their cutting-edge products - hospital beds, food systems and baby incubators to medical gas (medgas), layman cardiac message devices and surgical stents - at the seminar, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)."Although we are only a small European country, our health care is among the best in the world and the Czech Republic has a long history in medical device production, with world-class technology and smart ideas," Czech Deputy Minister for Health Radek Policar told the seminar.How first responders can save heart attack victimsThe world's first life-saving gadget that can help any member of the public come to the rescue of a cardiac arrest victim was introduced by Dalibor Ptak, Sales Manager for the developers, INOTECH.The innovative CARDIO FIRST ANGEL is purely mechanical, without any need for a battery or power supply. It provides the required pressure, the most effective frequency of 100 compressions a minute and the right positioning for cardiac massage, along with an audible 'click-clack' confirming sufficient strength is being applied for resuscitation."It's a very important development helping to save lives," said Mr Ptak. "Too often, it takes precious minutes for emergency services to arrive, which can be life-threatening, and first responders on the scene of a heart attack are not usually experts. But CARDIO FIRST ANGEL means anyone can be a professional in seconds, even if they have not been medically trained."Ensuring safe hospital cateringSmart solutions to Hospital Food Systems were introduced by Martin Vasko, CEO and owner of M-TRAY, which has supplied hospitals and medical facilities worldwide since 1990.To eliminate food hygiene and contamination risks when delivering meals from kitchens to patients, M-TRAY's hospital meal delivery carts are thermostatically controlled, maintaining the optimal temperature of food trays - keeping hot meals hot, and cold dishes like salads cold.The company's automated cleaning system for carts also minimises the risk of human error in conventional food cleaning, which is usually manual and dependent on hygiene considerations of individual cleaners.Leading the world in innovative hospital bedsLINET Group's market-leading position as one of the world's top three manufacturers and suppliers of hospital beds was highlighted by International Sales Director Petr Foit.LINET regularly introduces innovative products and services that reduce physical demands on medical staff, as well as enhancing care and patient comfort. The company exports to public and private hospitals and nursing homes in 110 countries. "We are proud to continue our Czech tradition of industrial production and innovation," said Mr Foit.A new generation of the Sprint stretcher, personalised OptiCare active mattresses and the Eleganza 2 universal bed equipped with a smart BedMonitor "emphasises the technological maturity and innovation of our state-of-art products, features and applications, moving the LINET brand to the highest level in our industry", he added.With an A-list of international hospital authority clients including Baptist Health Care of the United States, LINET is now setting its sights on the Hong Kong and Chinese mainland market, looking forward to opening a new office and showroom later this year.Pioneering stent "scaffold" implant refinementJakub Navratil, Area Sales Manager for ELLA-CS, introduced the Czech specialist researcher and developer of gastrointestinal and airways stents, or surgical "scaffolds" implanted to keep blocked arteries and passageways open.Founded in 1991, the company exports to more than 70 countries and cooperates with leading practitioners and healthcare centres, including the Prince of Wales and Queen Mary hospitals in Hong Kong.Mr Navratil said ELLA-CS is the world's only producer of a range of exclusive products, including the biodegradable stent, which reduces the risk of complications by completely degrading. It represents the next logical step in stent refinement by combining an ultrathin platform with a biodegradable polymer.Also unique to ELLA-CS, according to the sales manager, is the world's first self-expanding Danis stent, a life-saver designed to stop acute variceal bleeding, for use in emergencies outside hospitals, such as ambulances. The company also develops custom-made stents of non-standard dimensions, including sophisticated individual implants for reconstructive surgery.Medgas power units and systems for operating theatres and wardsVaclav Rohlena, Director of Exports, Europe/Africa/Asia for MZ Liberec, presented his company as a leader in designing, manufacturing, supplying and installing distribution systems of medgas power units for operating rooms, intensive care units, anaesthesiology and resuscitation departments and inpatient wards.Established in 1957 and exporting to 46 countries, the company's scope extends to end units of the distribution systems, such as bed head units, medical beams and ceiling pendants. Turn-key projects also include spring-balanced arms for lifting, suppling and assembling sources of medical gases, and mobile medical facilities providing international assistance in crisis situations worldwide.Beyond its standard production programme, MZ Liberec has also attracted interest from the Chinese mainland, inviting interest in the possibility of cooperation and custom production."Smart" incubators for newbornsSmart-technology incubators and medical devices for newborns are the specialty of TSE spol which, according to Middle East/Asia/Pacific Sales Manager Jan Simak, is the only Czech producer of infant incubators and the supplier of the world's longest-lasting phototherapy lamps, guaranteed for seven years.The company's portfolio also covers transport incubators, undercarriages and infant warmers.Its latest innovation, the SHELLY incubator, incorporates smart and other modern technology for "monitoring all baby needs", including an LED (light emitting diode) long-distance monitor.Start-to-finish hospital solutionsThrough a partnership between LINET, MZ Liberec and TSE Cske Budejovice, Czech manufacturers can also provide entire, integrated healthcare and hospital solutions.In a final presentation, Mr Foit of LINET noted that a total "start-to-finish" complete hospital solution can embrace design, planning, project management, financing, construction and after-sales service - every aspect of opening a new medical facility. Such solutions have already been applied to successful projects in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Papua New Guinea.Turnkey options can also include individual ICU and incubator units; VIP, special care and children's rooms; supplying and fitting all beds; as well as furnishing and accessory contents. "With this A to Z solution, we can control the production and installation process from beginning to end," he added.Fair website: www.hktdc.com/hkmedicalfair/Photo Download: https://bit.ly/2I6Edp6About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. 