IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The VIX Exchange CBOE and Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $500,000 to Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased during the following time periods ("Class Period"):

VIX futures and SPX between March 26, 2004 and the present;

VIX Options between February 24, 2004 and the present;

VIX ETPs between August 2008 and the present;

are encouraged to contact the firm before June 4, 2018.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Cboe Global Markets Inc., in conjunction with other parties, manipulated the VIX "fear gauge" in an ongoing manner from 2004 to 2018 causing damages to investors trading in VIX options and other related VIX derivatives. The complaint alleges that Cboe Global Markets and certain traders violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Commodity Exchange Act and the Sherman Act.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

