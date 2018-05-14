Quim Torra has been elected as the new president of the Generalitat de Catalunya following a second round of voting at midday on Monday, after failing on Saturday to garner the absolute majority (70 votes) needed to be chosen in a first vote. But this time around, Torra only needed a simple majority to reach the presidency and in the process become the 131st president of the Generalitat of Catalonia. The new leader, who was hand-picked by his still exiled predecessor Carles Puigdemont, obtained ...

