The Chinese technology concern and E-car producer BYD just acquired a presigious order. The order includes 20 E-busses, which are to be used at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This is perfect news, since BYD had to announce a slight decrease in their sales figures.

The newly ordered busses are to replace the older fleet of busses, which are in charge for transportig passengers on the airfield as well as for the connection between the terminal and the aircraft.

BYD

