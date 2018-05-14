Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of $6.1 Million Registered Direct Offering

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2017 / Dawson James Securities, Inc. in conjunction with Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) completed a registered direct offering of 2,440,000 shares of common stock at $2.50 per share, an approximate 15% discount to the previous market close of $2.97. The shares were sold to two existing institutional shareholders and the transaction closed on May 11th, 2018.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as placement agent for the offering.

The shares described above were offered by Pareteum, Inc. pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 14, 2016. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available, along with the accompanying base prospectus, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, or by contacting Dawson James: 1 N. Federal Hwy; Suite 500, Boca Raton, FL 33432 ATTN: Prospectus Department.

About Pareteum Corporation

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

