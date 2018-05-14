Blockspeed Launches Institutional Investment Research for Cryptocurrencies with its Acudeen ACU Report

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / Blockspeed Technologies has officially launched one of the world's first cryptocurrency investment research services specifically tailored to the needs of institutional investors.

"A tectonic shift is coming to the world of finance. If institutional investors want to achieve the highest possible risk-adjusted returns then it's inevitable they will need to allocate a portion of their portfolios to cryptocurrency investments over the next few years. We've already witnessed a proliferation of new crypto funds emerging and even an entire digital assets merchant bank conceptualized by companies such as Galaxy Digital," said Vincent Fernando, the founder and managing director of Blockspeed.

"At Blockspeed our mission is to bring increased transparency, understanding, and institutional oversight to the cryptocurrency market. We want to help great blockchain companies connect with institutional capital to transform the world."

Launch Release - Acudeen ACU Token Report

As part of the official launch, Blockspeed released a 49-page research report analyzing the potential for the 500 Startups-backed company Acudeen Technologies to revolutionize Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) finance in developing countries with its ACU Token.

Most emerging market SMEs face a nerve-wracking cash flow situation when they must wait for customers to pay invoices. These SMEs aren't provided short-term loans by traditional banks due to the high cost of traditional banking processes, hence these SMEs can face the risk of bankruptcy simply while waiting for invoices to be paid.

Acudeen and its ACU Token will solve this problem, expanding the market for SME short-term lending where traditional banks have failed thanks to the creation of a peer-to-peer (P2P) invoice finance ecosystem called "AssetChain Core". AssetChain Core leverages the capabilities of blockchain and cryptocurrency to enable a P2P marketplace for emerging market SMEs to receive cash quickly from any qualified investor globally. It will also provide authentication and oversight for SME financing transactions in order to prevent fraud and instill investor confidence. Underpinning Acudeen's SME financing ecosystem will be the ACU Token as the only means of using its services.

The Blockspeed Difference - Token Economics

"What I believe is unique about our Blockspeed analysis of Acudeen is our focus on Token Economics," said Vincent Fernando. "There are real economic forces that can underpin a token if it is designed correctly, and I believe we are one of the first companies to have released a professional research report aimed squarely at laying the foundation for the institutional analysis of digital assets."

"In our ACU report we show how the higher volume of SME financing on Acudeen's platform should increase the value of the ACU token, all else equal."

