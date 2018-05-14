In a single week, Infineon increased by 5 %. This results in a total gain of 11 % over the past two weeks. According to chart analysts, this is a very strong upwards trend, which should bring the stock to new heights during the coming weeks. Then the price goal will be 25 and even 30 Euro.

80 % of the economic analysts regard the stock as a buy, 20 % want to hold and nobody wants to sell. These are and will stay good signs.

Technical analysts also see a clear technical upwards ... (Gideon Tanner)

