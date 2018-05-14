

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Democrats will force a vote on Wednesday on a bill that would undo the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules.



The resolution would reverse the FCC's decision via the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to overturn regulations within 60 days of their publication in the Federal Register.



All forty-nine members of the Democratic caucus and Republican Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, have expressed support for the resolution, which needs only a simple majority to pass.



'The repeal of net neutrality is not only a blow to the average consumer, but it is a blow to public schools, rural Americans, communities of color and small businesses,' said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.



He added, 'A vote against this resolution will be a vote to protect large corporations and special interests, leaving the American public to pay the price.'



Even if the resolution is approved by the Senate, the measure faces an uncertain future in the Republican-led House and is likely to be blocked by President Donald Trump.



Democrats may still utilize the outcome in midterm election campaigns, as polls have shown broad support for the net neutrality rules.



The rules, implemented under President Barack Obama, required internet service providers like Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) to treat all web traffic equally.



Democrats claim repealing the net neutrality rules could lead to higher prices for consumers, slower internet traffic, and even blocked websites.



Meanwhile, Republicans have accused Democrats of looking to score political points, arguing that lawmakers should work together to provide a permanent solution on net neutrality.



