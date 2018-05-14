This week does bring an interesting event for investors of Deutsche Telekom: On Thursday the annual general meeting of the company will take place. The "World Conference Center" in Bonn will open its doors at 10 o'clock. Plans among others are to pay a dividend of 0.65 Euro per share. According to Deutsche Telekom this would result in a total of 3.08 Billion Euro.

Since the dividends probably will not be taxed, domestic investors might be cheerful. However, this could also lead to a ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...