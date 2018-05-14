

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A California jury has awarded about $8 million dollars to a former manager of Chipotle Mexican Grill, who was wrongly fired from the job on stealing allegations.



Jeanette Ortiz was accused in 2015 of stealing $626 in cash from a safe at the restaurant in Fresno. However, when she asked to see surveillance video evidence, her bosses claimed it had been destroyed.



According to the Fresno Bee, Ortiz fired a wrongful termination suit. Last week jurors ordered Chipotle to pay her $7.97 million in damages. The jury found that upper management had fired her maliciously.



Ortiz attorney claimed that the allegations did not add up as she earned a salary of $70,000. He added that the company had talked about promoting her to a role that would have paid $100,000 annually.



The jury ruled Ortiz was a victim of a scheme to defame her because she had filed a worker's compensation claim for a job-related injury.



The award includes $6 million for emotional distress and $1.97 million for the loss of past and future wages.



