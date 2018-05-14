Ashwin Sokke on the Global Ambitions of India's Fastest-Growing Health & Beauty Brand WOW

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / The organic health and beauty products markets have experienced steady growth in recent years, and all estimates point to this trend accelerating. In addition to benefiting from greater purchasing power in emerging economies, demand is also being driven by increased consumer awareness of the benefits of "green' products, the boom in online stores, and the rapid expansion of distribution channels. The shift to healthy lifestyles has brought into focus nutritional supplements, a market forecast to grow by nearly 10% annually to reach $278 billion in value by 2024. Meanwhile, global revenues from organic personal care products are expected to post annual growth of close to 9% by 2024, rising to $21.8 billion. In this favorable business environment, a brand rooted in India's millennia-old traditions is making its mark and drawing ambitious expansion plans. Fit & Glow Healthcare, the company behind award-winning health and beauty brand WOW, has conquered the Indian market and aims to replicate its success on a global scale, according to co-founder Ashwin Sokke.

Having started in 2013 with a single dietary supplement, Fit & Glow now boasts a portfolio of close to 100 products under four brands. The leader among them is WOW (Wealth of Wellness), which comprises the nutritional supplement and personal care business. The success of this brand lies in the combination of cutting-edge scientific research and traditional therapeutic wisdom, the result being products that offer the holistic solution modern-day consumers seek. WOW has been India's number one brand in its category for 15 months straight, and a number of awards support its claim to the title. In 2017, it won two awards from Amazon India for the best-selling shampoo and conditioner. In 2018, the Economic Times recognized WOW Skin Science as one of India's most promising brands in the health and beauty category.

However, Fit & Glow has far more to offer than beauty products and nutritional supplements, as Ashwin Sokke points out. Under its Nutrava brand, the company markets a range of holistic healing products that draw on ancient Ayurvedic wisdom. Body Cupid is the business segment focused on premium bath and body products such as scrubs, salts, lotions, and bath gels. Fit & Glow is also carving a niche in another highly promising market - men's grooming products. Shaving Station is the brand under which the company sells premium shaving toiletries, the product portfolio including pre-shave face washes, scrubs, and oils; shaving creams; balms and aftershave gels. As with everything Fit & Glow offers, these products contain no parabens and sulphates.

The resounding success of WOW in India has demonstrated that Ashwin Sokke and his partners have a winner on their hands. Since 98% of the business is digital, it has the potential to build a global customer base, and the founders are getting ready for expansion. Fit & Glow is now based in Florida, which has placed the US market within easy reach. The company is also targeting the UK and continental Europe, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East.

Ashwin Sokke began his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of an internet center in Tumkur, India. In 2009, he moved to Florida and gained valuable insights into the health and beauty market while working in the digital marketing department of a brand operating in this space. Realizing the business potential, specifically in the natural and organic products segment, he joined forces with his brother Arvind Sokke and Manish and Karan Chowdhary to launch Fit & Glow Healthcare in 2013.

