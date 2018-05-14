Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Flex Ltd. - FLEX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Flex Ltd. ("Flex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLEX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Flex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 26, 2018, post-market, Flex announced that "the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that the Company improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. The independent outside counsel also notified the San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the allegations and that it will report the findings of the independent investigation upon its conclusion." On this news, Flex's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 27, 2018.

