On Friday, Medigene continued its march upwards. According to analysts, this was quite surprising. In fact, the stock went up by 1.3 %, but chart analystst think that the stock could even conquer 15 Euro or even 16 Euro. The stock has reclaimed a strong support at 14 Euro and was able to defend it. Now there is nothing in the stock's way until 15 Euro. A buy signal!

The sales figures, presented on May 9th, were not as appreciated by analysts, as the company might has hoped. However, 67 ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...