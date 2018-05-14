On Friday, Medigene continued its march upwards. According to analysts, this was quite surprising. In fact, the stock went up by 1.3 %, but chart analystst think that the stock could even conquer 15 Euro or even 16 Euro. The stock has reclaimed a strong support at 14 Euro and was able to defend it. Now there is nothing in the stock's way until 15 Euro. A buy signal!
The sales figures, presented on May 9th, were not as appreciated by analysts, as the company might has hoped. However, 67 ... (Gideon Tanner)Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...